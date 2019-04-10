Two Cats Recreate Mufasa's Cliff Fall In Real Life

April 10, 2019

lion-king-irl.jpg

To celebrate the release of the new Lion King trailer (or not, but I still included it below anyways because I just watched it and it's amazing how they managed to train all those animals. "It's CG." You're CG!), this is a video of two cats recreating Mufasa's cliff fall in real life. That Scar, man -- what a dick. Could you even imagine growing up with a brother who sucks so hard? "Easily." Dammit, Frank.

Keep going for the videos.

Thanks to MSA, who's clearly trying to earn a coveted gold star sticker but keeps coming up one usable tip short.

