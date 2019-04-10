Turtle Strutting Around With Custom Knit Bowser Shell

April 10, 2019

This is a short video of a turtle strutting around in the custom knit Bowser shell somebody made for him (link to pattern to knit your own back in this post). Obviously, that's a sweet jacket. So, do you think the hare would have still agreed to race if his opponent had been wearing one of these? "Probably." He is pretty cocky, isn't he? What if his opponent had been wearing a blue shell from Mario Kart? SAD FACT: I've actually lost friendships over the use of blue shells in Mario Kart. "Yeah, you got hit by one and then tried to piledrive Josh through his own coffee table." Whatever, he knew it was a no holds barred match.

Keep going for the video while I try to contact Zombie Jonathan for comment.

Thanks to MSA, who absolutely smokes me at Mario Kart every time we play (except versus mode, then I stand a chance).

  • Jenness

    I like turtles but only in the wild, as pets I can't help but always think "salmonella"

  • Bling Nye

    That's marginally better than always thinking "cold penis".

  • The_Wretched

    Your turtle doesn't love you.

  • MustacheHam

    naww,

  • Closet Nerd

    Cuteness OVERLOAD

