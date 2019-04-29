Truck With Snowpack On Roof Obliterates Stoplight

April 29, 2019

Note: Some short, appropriate cursing in the video.

This is a very short video from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, of an 18-wheeler with a giant mound of frozen, hardened snow on its roof absolutely wrecking a stoplight with it. The guy filming even calls it with a "Oh he's gonna f***ing destroy it!" Then, afterwards, "Ooooooh shit! Oooohoohoohoohoooo!" So, do you think he was oh shitting because the stoplight got demolished, or the fact he can predict the future? Because the Powerball jackpot is at $181-million right now, and daddy needs a new pair of shoes. And a couple packages of socks. "And underwear?" God, you rich people and your underwear. I just stuff a giant wad of toilet paper in my pants after going to the bathroom. FULL DISCLOSURE: after public restroom use only, I can't waste my precious home toilet paper that I pay for. "You steal it from work." I RISK MY JOB FOR THAT PAPER.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Josh J, who agrees that driver needs to bee-line to the North Pole pronto before somebody asks him to pay for that light.

  • Rinny

    That's why you clean snow off before driving instead of being a lazy jackass.

  • The_Wretched

    It's all fun and games when the truck destroys lights. Less so when that pile of ice and snow falls on the road and you run into it.

  • MustacheHam

    Being aware of how massive those traffice lights are, I hope they didn't get hit by that light, that can easily end ya or your car.

  • Deksam

    Sure, I always talked about doing it and here a lump of snow had the guts to actually do it. Bravo my anarchist fiend, bravo.

