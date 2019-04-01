Truck Attachment Safely Slides Construction Barrels Into Place

April 1, 2019

This is a probably too long promotional video of the Barrel Mover 5000, a truck attachment that can slide construction barrels from one lane to another without a worker on foot risking their life to do it (I assume it can also be used to initially deploy barrels placed from the back of a truck). Pretty clever. It almost looks like a game. Just not a very fun game unless you're playing on expert mode at 50+MPH.

Keep going for the whole video (while I speculate why 5000?), but the gif pretty much is all you need to see unless you're in the market for a barrel mover.

Thanks to Cliff S, who informed me tossing barrels off the back of a flatbed and watching a barrel mover 5000 push them into place has always been a dream of his.

Now That's A Crossover: To Celebrate Their Anniversaries, There's Going To Be A Gundam Vs Hello Kitty Battle

Previous Story

Sega Releasing A Genesis Mini To Celebrate The Console's 30th Anniversary

Next Story
  • Tigerh8r

    Can I rent one the next time there are protests? I don't want to run over people but I got places to be!

  • Corky McButterpants

    You can buy it all-in, dirt cheap, direct from the manufacturer...
    ...but it blasts this tune out repeatedly over built in loudspeakers as long as it's deployed.

  • ChungLingSoo

    That is pretty insanely brilliant.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    For that time you accidentally put all your cones in the wrong lane and need to fix it quick before the boss sees?

  • sizzlepants

    Yeah because road work never gets done just one lane at a time right?

  • Closet Nerd

    "Work smarter not harder" ~S. McDuck

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: construction, dogs love trucks, highway safety, problem solving, safety first, so simple and so satisfying, so that's what that looks like, solving problems, there really is a product for everything, transportation, trucks, video, whatever works, why 5000?
Previous Post
Next Post