Transformer And Roll Out!: DARPA Demonstrates Its Shape-Changing Wheel Design

This is a video highlighting the Reconfigurable-Wheel Track (RWT) wheels developed by DARPA to add to its war machines of the future. The design was briefly seen previously in this article discussing DARPA's Ground X-Vehicle Technologies, and can morph from a round rolling wheel to a triangular treaded track on the fly and in less than a second to traverse various terrain (round and rolling for hard surfaces, triangular tracked for soft). Cool, but why isn't there a square shape option? "For what purpose?" Bewildering your enemies! If they see you pulling up to battle with square wheels they're gonna think, "Oh shit, these guys are idiots," then let their guard down. And that's when you hit them with the trebuchet. "You really are a master of war, GW." You know the whole Trojan Horse thing? I invented that to get into a birthday party I wasn't invited to.

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who agrees these are cool, but monster truck tires are best.