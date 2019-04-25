Time Lapse Of The Growth, Spread, And Beauty Of Various Fungi

This is a video from National Geographic's 'Hostile Planet' starring timelapses of various fungi doing their thing, including that crazy one that zombifies ants then kills them to spread their spores. Now as I'm sure anybody who recently spent two nights hiding in the woods behind their parents' house trying to convince them you've finally run away from home for good knows, Mother Nature is a trip. "Fungi came from space." Awwww that's cute, you don't think Mother Nature is intergalactic? They changed all the locks on the doors and the garage code, by the way.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Chris C, who informed me he's a fungi and the life of every party. I get it!