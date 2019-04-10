Thieves Use Excavator To Rip Entire ATM Out Of Wall

This is some security cam footage from Dungiven, Ireland of a group of thieves who stole an excavator from a nearby construction site, then used the piece of heavy machinery to rip an ATM out of the exterior wall of a gas station and drop it into the hole they cut in the roof of their getaway vehicle. Clever. And by clever I mean with the amount and time and effort they put into this robbery they probably could have been well on their way to earning the same amount legally. I mean you stole a gas station ATM, you didn't rob the Bellagio. Just draw straws and whoever draws the short one has to sell a kidney. *criminals turn around, lift shirts* Okay, I see we're past that.

Keep going for the whole three minute video.

