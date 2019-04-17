The StowCo Cooler, A Laptop Bag Sized Cooler That Can Hold Ten Cans Or Six Bottles

April 17, 2019

stowco-cooler-1.jpg

This is the $39 StowCo Cooler. The closed cell foam insulated bag is large enough to hold either ten cans, six bottles, or three wine bottles (or presumably two 40s and a handful of airplane bottles), and keep them cold for up to five hours without the need for ice or a level 2 cooling spell. Plus it doesn't even look like a cooler so nobody expects you to be guzzling beers out of the thing. That comes in handy when nobody else brought beer to the party. Of course you didn't bring enough to share either so really everyone's an @$$hole. Me? I just fill my JanSport up to the max with ice, cheap domestic beer and a gallon Ziploc freezer bag (with the slider top) of jungle juice and let the good times (and ankles) roll.

Keep going for a couple more product shots.

stowco-cooler-2.jpg

stowco-cooler-3.jpg

stowco-cooler-4.jpg

stowco-cooler-5.jpg

Thanks to hairless, who *digging through Styrofoam cooler* dammit, you forgot to bring the sandwiches.

