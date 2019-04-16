The Simpsons Welcome Their New Corporate Overlords

April 16, 2019

the-simpsons-disney.jpg

To celebrate(?) Fox's acquisition by Disney and announce their show will be available on the new Disney+ streaming service when it launches, this is a video of the Simpsons welcoming their new corporate overlords. Of course whether or not earth survives to see the launch of Disney's streaming service this fall remains to be seen, but I have it on pretty good authority that the world might be ending August 12th. "Isn't that your birthday?" *smiling coyly* I asked for a Death Star!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Pavel and Charlotte, who agree in the not-so-distant future everyone will be required to wear Mickey Mouse ears at all times.

  • Jenness

    I can actually feel the embarrassment of the fake cartoon characters

  • James Mcelroy

    The only thing missing from the ad was them jumping over a shark like the Fonz.

  • Munihausen

    It may be on a lousy channel, but The Simpsons are on TV!

