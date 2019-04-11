The ShotsClub Glass Pistols Decanter Set

April 11, 2019

pistol-decanters-1.jpg

This is the ShotsClub Gun Decanters with Shot Glasses set. The $50 set (regularly $80 but apparently they aren't selling like the hotcakes they anticipated) includes two glass pistol shaped decanters, eight shot glasses, a bottle pouring spout, a belt holster that can hold both decanters and all shot glasses, and a metal carrying case. Man, how awesome is that? "Not very." No....but for $5 or $10 at a yard sale it would be hard to pass up. "Fact." *raising shot glass* Cheers. "You bought one!" Come on, I couldn't wait for a yard sale to feel this cool.

Keep going for a couple more shots including one of a dude rocking the holster like a true booze-fueled cowboy.

pistol-decanters-2.jpg

pistol-decanters-3.jpg

Thanks to Jacob H, who agrees there's also nothing wrong with a Colt 45 in a paper bag.

  • Bling Nye

    Gotta love gun culture glorification. No better combo than guns and booze. :/

  • Wooder

    more entertaining if its booze first then guns.

  • Bling Nye

    Went to a local quarry a little while ago that's commonly used for shooting (we were going to do some ourselves), but when we got there, we saw there were some asshats drinking beers (cans all over their trucks) and shooting... yeah we nope'd right the fuck outta there.

  • D3Fd0ck

    Id buy a set. I like guns

  • sizzlepants

    Note how they don't ever mention how the alcohol gets into the pistols.

    As far as I can tell it goes in where it comes out - from the tip of the barrel. Looking at the handle and the hammer it doesn't look like it would balance well either.

    Have fun with that funnel.

