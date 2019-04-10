Star Wars Everything: The Darth Vader And Stormtrooper Sandwich Press

This is the $40 Star Wars Empire Panini Press available from ThinkGeek (possibly cheaper elsewhere but I'm not buying one so I didn't look, I'm kidding yes I did and it is even though I'm still not buying one because my kitchen is already filled enough with novelty kitchen gadgets. Like this -- what the hell is this? "A stove." And this? "Refrigerator." Okay, bad examples). It's a sandwich press that burns images of Stormtrooper and Darth Vader masks into the top and bottom of your sandwiches (it can also be used to make brownies or waffles or cook eggs). Does every product in the whole world need to come with a Star Wars theme? Depends on who you ask, but if you ask me I say yes because I own Disney stock. "This isn't stock, it's a vintage Mickey Mouse Club membership certificate." I'm hoping this new Avengers movie makes me enough to retire!

Keep going for a couple more shots.

Thanks to carey, who agrees if you're going to press a face into a sandwich, make it a friend's when they least expect it.