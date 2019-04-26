That's Cool: Man Builds Realistic Tree In Living Room For His Cat

April 26, 2019

cat-tree-1.jpg

These are several shots (including some work-in-progress mosaics) of the realistic looking cat tree that artist Robert Rogalski build in his living room for his feline friend. That was nice of him. My cats? My cats probably wouldn't even appreciate it. They're what are affectionately known around here as 'little jerks'. "Still not going in the litter box, huh, GW?" Ugh, and I've probably watched over eight hours of behavioral training videos on Youtube.

cat-tree-2.jpg

cat-tree-3.jpg

cat-tree-4.jpg

cat-tree-5.jpg

cat-tree-6.jpg

cat-tree-7.jpg

Thanks to Luc, who asked me if the original cat tree was actually a real tree somebody just dug up and brought inside. No clue, Luc, but yes definitely.

