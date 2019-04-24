Tesla Model S Explodes Into Flames In Shanghai Parking Garage

This is a video news report including some security cam footage from a Shanghai parking garage of a first generation Tesla Model S that, having presumably grown tired of the electric car life, decides to do a little *slipping on cool guy shades* internal combustion of its own. And external combustion. It, uh, it burns to a crisp, and Tesla has stated they're now investigating the incident. See? This is exactly why I don't feel safe keeping my cell phone in my pocket. They tell you they're safe -- but you never know. Plus, okay, I did build the phone myself MacGyver style out of a Power Wheels battery and scrap metal. "How does that even fit in a pocket?" Ha, because of my penis? SNUGLY.

