Tesla Model S Explodes Into Flames In Shanghai Parking Garage

April 24, 2019

tesla-explosion-1.jpg

This is a video news report including some security cam footage from a Shanghai parking garage of a first generation Tesla Model S that, having presumably grown tired of the electric car life, decides to do a little *slipping on cool guy shades* internal combustion of its own. And external combustion. It, uh, it burns to a crisp, and Tesla has stated they're now investigating the incident. See? This is exactly why I don't feel safe keeping my cell phone in my pocket. They tell you they're safe -- but you never know. Plus, okay, I did build the phone myself MacGyver style out of a Power Wheels battery and scrap metal. "How does that even fit in a pocket?" Ha, because of my penis? SNUGLY.

Keep going for the news report, as well as a video of just the explosion filmed off a computer monitor (skip to 1:20 for the action).

Thanks to MSA, who agrees flaming vehicles should be strictly reserved for stunt shows.

  • Deksam

    Lithium ion batteries do burst into intense molten hot flame when any air gets into them.

  • lushkneebumbuild

    first gen electric cars and hybrids used to do that all the time, they just covered it up so you'd never hear about it

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    thats just the Keep Summer Safe mode

  • Bling Nye

    "skip to 1:20" and the video is only 1:38... WTF.

