Take That, Jaws: Mechanical Shark Riding Fail

This is a short video of a woman attempting to ride a mechanical shark when the shark decides it doesn't want to be ridden anymore and immediately beaches itself. As funny as it was watching the shark break, it's the laugh of the lady filming that really makes the video. That sounds like the laugh of a woman who's no stranger to filming something with her phone in one hand and a plastic cup of white zinfandel in the other. I like your style, 4/5 shampoo bottles filled with coconut rum for your next cruise.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to MSA, who agrees you're going to have a hard time joining Aquaman's army with that shark riding performance.