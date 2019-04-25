Street Vendor Demonstrates How To Make A Giant Cotton Candy Flower

This is a video from Chongqing, China of a street vendor demonstrating how to make a giant, four color cotton candy flower over the course of eight minutes. The process really isn't that complicated, although I'm sure both you and I would die if we ever tried it, presumably by gluttony. Now, on the count of three we'll both yell the first thing that comes to our minds when we think of cotton candy. Ready? 1...2...3! "The county fair!" Sex in the back of a clown car! "Wait, what?" Well technically it was an orgy.

Keep going for the video, kids start ripping it apart around 8:10.

Thanks again to Julian ST, who thought the whole purpose of cotton candy was packing it into a ball and jamming it all in your mouth at once, which it is.