Street Vendor Demonstrates How To Make A Giant Cotton Candy Flower

April 25, 2019

cotton-candy-flower.jpg

This is a video from Chongqing, China of a street vendor demonstrating how to make a giant, four color cotton candy flower over the course of eight minutes. The process really isn't that complicated, although I'm sure both you and I would die if we ever tried it, presumably by gluttony. Now, on the count of three we'll both yell the first thing that comes to our minds when we think of cotton candy. Ready? 1...2...3! "The county fair!" Sex in the back of a clown car! "Wait, what?" Well technically it was an orgy.

Keep going for the video, kids start ripping it apart around 8:10.

Thanks again to Julian ST, who thought the whole purpose of cotton candy was packing it into a ball and jamming it all in your mouth at once, which it is.

  • SHANA MARIA VERGHIS

    So it is essentially candy floss wearing Gucci ( or a Chinese designer}.
    I've seen a slightly similar technique applied to cakes.

  • Eric Ord

    Whatever happened to atheistgirl? :(

  • Douchy McDouche

    I used to love cotton candy but then diabeetus.

  • sizzlepants

    I just want to know what's up with the "ceiling" fan at the neighboring counter. Seriously. It shows up once in a while during a side shot. Very prominent after the first cut around 2 and 1/2 minutes.

    Just what the hell?

  • Douchy McDouche

    It keeps the flies away. Chinese ingenuity at work.

  • Jenness

    That's a pretty joyful job all in all.

  • Talon184

    That guy has a cotton can-do attitude

