Spider-Man?!: Guy Demonstrates His Homemade Web Shooters

April 29, 2019

These are several videos of Youtuber HeroTech demonstrating the wrist-mounted web shooters he's developed. They're pretty impressive, and even capable of attaching to and bringing down a sheet music stand. Now that's some serious power and I, for one, wouldn't mess with them. "Because you're a sheet music stand?" Well I'm a podium, but still. "You're not a podium." MOCK DEBATES ARE MY LIFE.

Keep going for videos of various iterations of the web shooters, as well as a build tutorial.

Thanks again to MSA, who, again, is just one more tip in a day away from a gold star sticker. Keep dreaming, you can do it.

  • Deksam

    The actual genius of the spiderman, was the invention of his super strong, almost endless supply of super sticky webbing fluid that he puts in his wrist ejectors... This tech alone could have made him enough money to become batman.

  • Jonathan Tippett

    For when you need to defeat some rogue orchestra before they can play their demonic symphony.

  • Tigerh8r

    https://thumbs.worthpoint.c...

    I had this as a kid in the 70's. Pretty sure mine was better.

  • The_Wretched

    Best part? Never having to look for dental floss again.

  • Bling Nye

    skeet skeet

  • MustacheHam

    This is pretty neat. It works and shoots at a good distance.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Multi-functional:
    Shoots string.
    Shoots string.
    Shoots string.

  • sizzlepants

    I like how they only open the legs on the music sheet stand just enough for it to hold itself up.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    I displayed my homemade web shooter in public once. Now, I am legally required to introduce myself to my neighbors whenever I move to a new place.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Now where I come from we just call that 'manners'.

  • snook3r

    so does he just jizz into the cartridge? seems a little... "sophisticated"

