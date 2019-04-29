Spider-Man?!: Guy Demonstrates His Homemade Web Shooters

These are several videos of Youtuber HeroTech demonstrating the wrist-mounted web shooters he's developed. They're pretty impressive, and even capable of attaching to and bringing down a sheet music stand. Now that's some serious power and I, for one, wouldn't mess with them. "Because you're a sheet music stand?" Well I'm a podium, but still. "You're not a podium." MOCK DEBATES ARE MY LIFE.

Keep going for videos of various iterations of the web shooters, as well as a build tutorial.

Thanks again to MSA, who, again, is just one more tip in a day away from a gold star sticker. Keep dreaming, you can do it.