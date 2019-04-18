Sounds Right: Australian Man Trades Two Cases Of Beer For Unicorn Sheep

This is a video news report about a unicorn sheep (which actually does have a second regular, much less prominent horn) that was destined for the slaughterhouse before Michael Foster offered its owner two cases of cold ones for the magical creature. Now Joey the Australian unicorn sheep lives on Michael's property as a pet, which is great news because now I just need to find out exactly where Michael lives in Australia and I can finally make the unicorn hair core wand I've always dreamed of. I mean, provided Australia doesn't kill me before I even get there, which, according to my most recent calculations, it 150% will.

Keep going for the video news report.

