Sounds Right: Australian Man Trades Two Cases Of Beer For Unicorn Sheep

April 18, 2019

This is a video news report about a unicorn sheep (which actually does have a second regular, much less prominent horn) that was destined for the slaughterhouse before Michael Foster offered its owner two cases of cold ones for the magical creature. Now Joey the Australian unicorn sheep lives on Michael's property as a pet, which is great news because now I just need to find out exactly where Michael lives in Australia and I can finally make the unicorn hair core wand I've always dreamed of. I mean, provided Australia doesn't kill me before I even get there, which, according to my most recent calculations, it 150% will.

Thanks to Stephanie B, who agrees anybody who trades a unicorn for two cases of beer is either a fool, or a boozehound who just really needs to guzzle a bunch of beers right now (I'll trade you a pegasus for a half keg).

  • Kaizer Chief

    Australia is such a progressive country, so sad to see they still have sex trafficking going on.

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    2 cases of beer for an ISIS bride is a pretty decent price

  • GeneralDisorder

    ISIS doesn't like alcohol though.

