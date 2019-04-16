So It Begins: A Team Of 10 Boston Dynamics SpotMini Robotic Dogs Pull A Truck

This is a video from Boston Dynamics starring ten of their SpotMini robotic dogs towing a truck (1-degree uphill, truck in neutral) across the parking lot. According to Boston Dynamics, "Spot robots are coming off the production line now and will be available for a range of applications soon." Hopefully that range of applications includes robbing banks, because I can't imagine they're going to be cheap. Fingers crossed there's 0% APR financing for at least 18 months for poorly qualified and ill-intentioned buyers.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to RumPeltStiltSkinned, who agrees if you can't ride one to the beer store without a license, what's the purpose?