So It Begins: A Team Of 10 Boston Dynamics SpotMini Robotic Dogs Pull A Truck

April 16, 2019

This is a video from Boston Dynamics starring ten of their SpotMini robotic dogs towing a truck (1-degree uphill, truck in neutral) across the parking lot. According to Boston Dynamics, "Spot robots are coming off the production line now and will be available for a range of applications soon." Hopefully that range of applications includes robbing banks, because I can't imagine they're going to be cheap. Fingers crossed there's 0% APR financing for at least 18 months for poorly qualified and ill-intentioned buyers.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to RumPeltStiltSkinned, who agrees if you can't ride one to the beer store without a license, what's the purpose?

  • Doog

    Throw some antlers on those things and put a sleigh behind them and Christmas is going to be crazy

  • Eric Ord

    You and Ivanna Pewpalot should fight for best robot/Christmas comment

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    santa claus reboot looks intense

  • Eric Ord

    You and Doog should fight for best robot/Christmas comment

  • GeneralDisorder

    Jingle bells. We're in hell. Google killed us all!

  • sizzlepants

    I think anyone who's read Neal Stephenson's Snow Crash is having a very conflicted reaction to seeing these.

  • The_Wretched

    Sure, they seem helpful at first.

