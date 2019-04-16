Setting The Mood: A Bluetooth Speaker With Flickering LED Flame Effect

April 16, 2019

bluetooth-speaker-lantern-1.jpg

This is the $40 LED Flame Table Lamp With Bluetooth Speaker available from DIKAOU. It's an indoor/outdoor Bluetooth speaker with a lantern-like flame effect thanks to its array of 96 flickering LEDs. Obviously, it's the perfect addition for spending a romantic night outdoors with that special someone. Just create a slow jam playlist on your phone, sync the speaker, pour some wine, maybe do a little light caressing, whisper a few sweet nothings in their ear, and the next thing you know...honey, wait -- where are you going?! "You said I have elf ears." That was a compliment! I love how pointy they are, like they could cut glass.

Keep going for one more shot (I feel like the 'Nothing is worth living for without music' tagline might be a little drastic) and a short video of the speaker in action while playing the beginning of Shakira's 'Try Everything' (from Zootopia), which is not in my top ten favorite song intros.

bluetooth-speaker-lantern-2.jpg

Thanks to DT, who agrees it's all about setting the mood.

  • Kale BlackFlash Johnson

    Obviously playing Akon - Smack That

  • The_Wretched

    But will it work in our demon summoning ritual?

  • GeneralDisorder

    No. I mean, what? I'm not planning anything. I don't know where those skeletons came from.

  • sizzlepants

    I'd rather take portraits with an Etch-a-Sketch.

  • Bling Nye

    PRO TIP: When preparing to view pr0n on your device, make sure you are not still connected to any bluetooth speaker before pressing play on your device.

  • GeneralDisorder

    That sounds like an amateur tip.

  • Bling Nye

    No that would be your penis. HEYO

    But seriously, I keep seeing 'tifu' stories about people forgetting their bluetooth speaker is connected when they fire up the ol' pr0nmobile for a spin around the block and come out to the aghast faces of their friends/family/others.

