Setting The Mood: A Bluetooth Speaker With Flickering LED Flame Effect

This is the $40 LED Flame Table Lamp With Bluetooth Speaker available from DIKAOU. It's an indoor/outdoor Bluetooth speaker with a lantern-like flame effect thanks to its array of 96 flickering LEDs. Obviously, it's the perfect addition for spending a romantic night outdoors with that special someone. Just create a slow jam playlist on your phone, sync the speaker, pour some wine, maybe do a little light caressing, whisper a few sweet nothings in their ear, and the next thing you know...honey, wait -- where are you going?! "You said I have elf ears." That was a compliment! I love how pointy they are, like they could cut glass.

Keep going for one more shot (I feel like the 'Nothing is worth living for without music' tagline might be a little drastic) and a short video of the speaker in action while playing the beginning of Shakira's 'Try Everything' (from Zootopia), which is not in my top ten favorite song intros.

Thanks to DT, who agrees it's all about setting the mood.