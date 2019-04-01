Sega Releasing A Genesis Mini To Celebrate The Console's 30th Anniversary

To celebrate the Genesis's 30th anniversary (and make some easy money in the process), Sega has announced an $80 mini version of the console available for pre-order now (links to Amazon) and shipping September 19th. The console includes two wired controllers and will come preloaded with 40 games, which Sega is announcing in four waves of ten titles, with the first ten games being:

Sonic the Hedgehog Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Gunstar Heroes

Space Harrier 2

Comix Zone

Shining Force

Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine

Toe Jam & Earl

Altered Beast

That's a pretty decent start, although I wish they'd just announced all the games at once. The anticipation is killing me. And, okay, probably the poison my girlfriend has been injecting into my pudding packs like I can't feel the little hole on top when I'm licking the foil lid. I only ask that if I die my story is made into a Hallmark murder mystery and The Rock plays me, although he will need to start a rather aggressive workout regimen.

