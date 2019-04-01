Sega Releasing A Genesis Mini To Celebrate The Console's 30th Anniversary

April 1, 2019

To celebrate the Genesis's 30th anniversary (and make some easy money in the process), Sega has announced an $80 mini version of the console available for pre-order now (links to Amazon) and shipping September 19th. The console includes two wired controllers and will come preloaded with 40 games, which Sega is announcing in four waves of ten titles, with the first ten games being:

Sonic the Hedgehog

Ecco the Dolphin
Castlevania: Bloodlines
Gunstar Heroes
Space Harrier 2
Comix Zone
Shining Force
Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine
Toe Jam & Earl
Altered Beast

That's a pretty decent start, although I wish they'd just announced all the games at once. The anticipation is killing me. And, okay, probably the poison my girlfriend has been injecting into my pudding packs like I can't feel the little hole on top when I'm licking the foil lid. I only ask that if I die my story is made into a Hallmark murder mystery and The Rock plays me, although he will need to start a rather aggressive workout regimen.

Thanks to Alexis S, Josh S and hairless, two of whom informed me they've already pre-ordered. But which two?! DUM DUM DUM! (I'm already in murder mystery mode)

  • Meh

    We used to have the 32bit version when i was young. Sonic was the shit back then.

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    altered beast fuck ya!!!

  • D3Fd0ck

    It better of had it! Fucking classic.

  • Munihausen

    Nice selection. Hopefully they will include NHLPA '93, which is probably the only title of which Sega's port was superior to that of the SNES.

