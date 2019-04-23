Robotic Arms Designed For Household Chores

April 23, 2019

robot-chore-arms.jpg

This is a video demonstration of Blue, a pair of robotic arms developed by researchers at UC Berkeley that were designed for household chores. MAKE MY BED AND A SANDWICH. A list of its potential applications:

According to the researchers, a "partial set of tasks to consider (in the robot design) includes: unloading a dishwasher, stocking a refrigerator, floor decluttering, opening doors, opening microwave ovens, sorting packages, physical stroke rehabilitation, folding laundry, cleaning windows, bed making, and bathroom cleaning. We demonstrate the robot in kitchen cleaning, table decluttering, telepresence, and machine tending."

In the video it takes thirty seconds to fold a single towel, and that's sped up 5X. So it took two and a half minutes to fold that towel. That's probably not gonna get you a job restocking at Old Navy. Or a job in my household. I run a tight ship around here. "Your sofa is on fire." That's cool, that's how I wanted it.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who informed me he would arm wrestle those arms right out of their sockets, and I believe him.

We've Come So Far: Water Bottle Flipping Robots

Previous Story

Balloon Artist Makes Gold Infinity Gauntlet

Next Story
  • Deksam

    Program this method of folding a t-shirt, you'll have both worlds of robotics n magic...
    https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • Jenness

    One step closer to handjobs and sexbot duties

  • Tigerh8r

    I was going to say, "Big Bang Theory" already called this one. ;)

  • Kimberly

    I remember the time when I lost my position couple of months back from my firm in which I have given a lot of time and hardwork. I was certainly not into programs such as achieve your dream "overnight" which soon after turned out to be promotional techniques in which you must firstly get keen clients and then sell a product to people or anyone so that they will be in your group. This web based job has granted me liberty to work from home and now I am able to spend precious time with my family and get plenty of free time to go out on a family journeys. This task has given me an opportunity to make money nearly $14000-$15000 every 4 weeks by doing simple online work. Go and check probably the most wonderful work opportunity.>>>>>>>>>>>>> https://sni.to/3w

  • ChungLingSoo

    It says its human safe.....and sensitive. I mean what kind of.....chores can Blue do with those very manipulative hands.....what needs can it satisfy....

    Hey, I'm asking for a friend...

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Wow, it's folding clothes with as much motivation and speed as I do!

  • Munihausen

    Household chores....or murder?

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: arms, body parts, chores, heck if i know, hmm, need to work on your speed there bro, not sure about that, robotics, robots, rosie the robot you are not, sure why not, the future nears, video
Previous Post
Next Post