Robotic Arms Designed For Household Chores

This is a video demonstration of Blue, a pair of robotic arms developed by researchers at UC Berkeley that were designed for household chores. MAKE MY BED AND A SANDWICH. A list of its potential applications:

According to the researchers, a "partial set of tasks to consider (in the robot design) includes: unloading a dishwasher, stocking a refrigerator, floor decluttering, opening doors, opening microwave ovens, sorting packages, physical stroke rehabilitation, folding laundry, cleaning windows, bed making, and bathroom cleaning. We demonstrate the robot in kitchen cleaning, table decluttering, telepresence, and machine tending."

In the video it takes thirty seconds to fold a single towel, and that's sped up 5X. So it took two and a half minutes to fold that towel. That's probably not gonna get you a job restocking at Old Navy. Or a job in my household. I run a tight ship around here. "Your sofa is on fire." That's cool, that's how I wanted it.

Thanks to hairless, who informed me he would arm wrestle those arms right out of their sockets, and I believe him.