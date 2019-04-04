Robotic Arm Beats 'I Am Not A Robot' Computer Captcha Test

Miss it. Miss it. Miss it. Gah!

This is a video of a UR5 Universal Robot arm at Ara Institute of Canterbury in Christchurch, New Zealand lying to beat a captcha test on a computer by claiming it is not a robot. Granted it's not the first time I've seen a robot do this (there are several videos on Youtube), but it is the first time I've seen a robot gloat about it afterwards. Obviously, we've gone too far. Wait -- where are we anyways? "You said get in the boat, you'll handle the rest." Do I look like a competent ship captain to you?! Jesus, that was just all the piña coladas talking, we're gonna die out here.

Thanks to Christopher C and hairless, who agree, great, now not even sketchy bootleg p0rn downloads are safe from the robots.