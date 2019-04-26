Reduce, Reuse, Recycle: The Reusuable Cotton Swab

This is the Kickstarter campaign for patent-pending LastSwabs, medical silicone grade tipped non-cotton swabs designed for reuse to help prevent ocean pollution. $20 will get you two swabs (plus carrying cases) in your choice of ten different colors (including the carrying cases) and two styles of swab - traditional or makeup. Did you know over 1.5 billion cotton swabs are manufactured every day, and a lot of those find their way into the ocean? That's what LastSwab says! Come on, we've all seen that heartbreaking photo of the seahorse with its tail wrapped around a swab. Now, if rinsing/wiping your earwax out of a reusable swab is just too much for you and you insist on disposable ones, at least use the all paper models. And, if we all commit to doing our part, we can all live happily knowing we're completely and utterly destroying the planet just a little bit slower now.

Keep going for a couple more shots and their Kickstarter video, and make sure to update your will to pass the swab down to your favorite child so it doesn't end up in an ocean.

Thanks to Josh J, who agrees its high time Aquaman rise up and set humanity straight.