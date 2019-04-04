Real Products That Exist: The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Shredder Cheese Shredder

Because apparently there's a market for everything, this is the $22 officially licensed (I wouldn't have bothered and just called it the samurai cheese shredder) stainless steel Shredder Shredder. The ridiculous product info:

Call this The Shredder. Features a classic stainless steel box cheese grater design with a handle in the shape of the vilainous Shredder from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies and cartoon series!

Like the evil Tinhead himself, this will shred, grate and slice in a variety of ways! Shred like a ninja! Perfect for cheese, vegetables, ginger, potatoes and more! Makes a 'grate' gift for TMNT fans who want to impress in the kitchen.

As far as product designs go, this one is pretty poor. I actually took the time to carefully reverse engineer this model, and it turns out it's just a regular $6 cheese grater with a head stuck on top. Imagine my shock and disbelief! I was so outraged I shredded cheese until my knuckles were bloody. Sucks too because I was supposed to go swimming with sharks later and I don't want to have to fight them. "GW? You really are the dumbest person I know." I'm also the only person you really know, because I wear my heart on my sleeve. I mean this is a tanktop, but normally it's there.

Keep going for a couple more product shots.

Thanks to carey, who can't wait for the electric Super Shredder version.