Real Products That Exist: The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Shredder Cheese Shredder

April 4, 2019

shredder-shredder-1.jpg

Because apparently there's a market for everything, this is the $22 officially licensed (I wouldn't have bothered and just called it the samurai cheese shredder) stainless steel Shredder Shredder. The ridiculous product info:

Call this The Shredder. Features a classic stainless steel box cheese grater design with a handle in the shape of the vilainous Shredder from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies and cartoon series!


Like the evil Tinhead himself, this will shred, grate and slice in a variety of ways!

Shred like a ninja! Perfect for cheese, vegetables, ginger, potatoes and more!

Makes a 'grate' gift for TMNT fans who want to impress in the kitchen.

As far as product designs go, this one is pretty poor. I actually took the time to carefully reverse engineer this model, and it turns out it's just a regular $6 cheese grater with a head stuck on top. Imagine my shock and disbelief! I was so outraged I shredded cheese until my knuckles were bloody. Sucks too because I was supposed to go swimming with sharks later and I don't want to have to fight them. "GW? You really are the dumbest person I know." I'm also the only person you really know, because I wear my heart on my sleeve. I mean this is a tanktop, but normally it's there.

Keep going for a couple more product shots.

shredder-shredder-2.jpg

shredder-shredder-3.jpg

Thanks to carey, who can't wait for the electric Super Shredder version.

What The Hell, Donald?: A Duck Laying On Its Back At The Zoo

Previous Story

Problem Solving: Guy Creates Makeshift Treadmill With Soap And Water

Next Story

  • This seems very much like the "better mousetrap" that catches zero mice but somehow manages to snap shut on your ballsack every time you walk by it.

  • Richard H Sanford

    Who TF holds a cheese grater like that?

  • scott19

    Someone who knows I love sliced thumbprints in my cheese!

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: characters, i get it!, man that's pretty bad, oh wow, product design, puns, teenage mutant ninja turtles, things that look like other things, tmnt, villains, what a time to be alive, yeah you did, you attached a head to a cheese grater
Previous Post
Next Post