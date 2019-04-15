Real Products That Exist: Realistic Bacon Strip Band-Aids

These are the Bacon Bandages from Archie McPhee. Each $6 tin contains fifteen 3-inch by 1-inch bandages printed and cut to look like bacon strips. Plus each pack comes with a free prize! Presumably something to accidentally cut yourself with. Still, as tipster K Diddie pointed out, they really missed the opportunity to make these scratch-n-sniff bandages in order to attract animals and add a little *Italian chef kiss* to picking and eating your scabs.

Keep going for a shot of an amateur forearm model rocking a bacon bandage.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees scabs marinated with Neosporin are the best and I think I've just made myself have to puke now.