Real Products That Exist: Bob Ross Positive Energy Drink

April 5, 2019

bob-ross-energy-drink.jpg

This is the officially licensed Bob Ross Positive Energy Drink available from Vat19 ($4, also available other places, look around if you're interested). Each 12-ounce can of mixed berry flavored gogo juice includes 100mg of caffeine, along with a serving of ginseng, guarana, B vitamins, and, God willing, perm. As much as I do love the concept of adding a little Bob Ross liquid love to my daily routine, $4 isn't cheap. "I just saw you spend $12 in a vending machine." I was trying to get those chips to fall! "Yeah, all of them." You know sometimes you really are cleverer than you look.

Keep going for two dudes talking Bob Ross and taste testing the drink while I complain it doesn't have any actual paint in it.

Thanks to Allyson S and K Diddie, who agree there's always enough time in your day for a little The Joy Of Painting action.

  • Wooder

    Each drink comes with a little bit of Bob Ross, his hair, paint and a nail clipping...

  • Douchy McDouche

    And a happy little drop of paint thinner.

