Real Products That Exist: A Frank Frazetta 'Death Dealer' Holiday Sweater

This is the real $100 Frank Frazetta 'Death Dealer' holiday sweater available from Spoke Art (Wikipedia about the painting HERE). A portion of each sale will help fund the Frank Frazetta Museum in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, which must be pretty well funded already because when I went to buy one they were already sold out. "Were you actually going to buy one?" I mean I want one and I'm into it, I'm just not sure if I'm a hundred dollars into it. Actually I'm not sure I'm a hundred dollars into anything except credit card debt, and it's way more than that.

Thanks again to Christina D, who agrees doing your winter clothes shopping in April is when you get the best deals, just not in this case.