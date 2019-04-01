Real Products That Exist: A Frank Frazetta 'Death Dealer' Holiday Sweater

April 1, 2019

frank-frazetta-death-dealer-sweater.jpg

This is the real $100 Frank Frazetta 'Death Dealer' holiday sweater available from Spoke Art (Wikipedia about the painting HERE). A portion of each sale will help fund the Frank Frazetta Museum in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, which must be pretty well funded already because when I went to buy one they were already sold out. "Were you actually going to buy one?" I mean I want one and I'm into it, I'm just not sure if I'm a hundred dollars into it. Actually I'm not sure I'm a hundred dollars into anything except credit card debt, and it's way more than that.

Thanks again to Christina D, who agrees doing your winter clothes shopping in April is when you get the best deals, just not in this case.

My My!: Video Of A Massive Hammerhead Shark Orgy

Previous Story

Meanwhile In Australia: Kangaroo Casually Hops Through Pub

Next Story
  • Irina Abramovich

    1st!!!!!

    This sweater is OKAY.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: art, artist, frank frazetta, geek couture, heck yeah you know how i feel about scythes i love those things let's do battle i'm ready, looking good, paintings, real products that exist, staying warm, sure why not, things that look like other things, ugly christmas sweaters
Previous Post
Next Post