Real Products That Are About To Exist: A Freddy Krueger Jack-In-The-Box

April 19, 2019

freddy-jack-in-the-box-1.jpg

This is the $43 Nightmare on Elm Street Freddy Krueger Jack-in-the-Box designed by Mezco Toyz and available for pre-order (shipping in November, just in time to give a kid one for Christmas with a piece of paper wrapped and taped around the outside that reads HAPPY FUN BOX) from Entertainment Earth. The toy stands 14-inches tall when Freddy is out, and includes a removable plastic fedora. You know, I'm not sure if I ever owned a jack-in-the-box as a child. I mean I probably did, I just assume I've repressed those memories. Like ever playing Operation or Seven Minutes In Heaven. "Why -- who'd you kiss?!" I didn't kiss anybody, they told me it was a closet but it was really just the pitch-black stairs to the basement. Some prom after-party that turned out to be.

Keep going for several more product shots, including closeups.

freddy-jack-in-the-box-2.jpg

freddy-jack-in-the-box-3.jpg

freddy-jack-in-the-box-4.jpg

freddy-jack-in-the-box-5.jpg

freddy-jack-in-the-box-6.jpg

Thanks again to Obie, who informed me he's holding out for a Jason version, which I'm okay with.

Read More: characters, different strokes for different folks, freddy kreuger, horror, horror movies, movies, nightmare on elm street, nightmares, pre-order, real products that are about to exist, scaring children, sounds expensive for a jack-in-the-box, sure why not, surprise!, sweet dreams!
