Real Products That Are About To Exist: A Freddy Krueger Jack-In-The-Box

This is the $43 Nightmare on Elm Street Freddy Krueger Jack-in-the-Box designed by Mezco Toyz and available for pre-order (shipping in November, just in time to give a kid one for Christmas with a piece of paper wrapped and taped around the outside that reads HAPPY FUN BOX) from Entertainment Earth. The toy stands 14-inches tall when Freddy is out, and includes a removable plastic fedora. You know, I'm not sure if I ever owned a jack-in-the-box as a child. I mean I probably did, I just assume I've repressed those memories. Like ever playing Operation or Seven Minutes In Heaven. "Why -- who'd you kiss?!" I didn't kiss anybody, they told me it was a closet but it was really just the pitch-black stairs to the basement. Some prom after-party that turned out to be.

Keep going for several more product shots, including closeups.

Thanks again to Obie, who informed me he's holding out for a Jason version, which I'm okay with.