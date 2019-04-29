Quick Thinking: Motorcyclist Cleverly Evades Police Chase

April 29, 2019

This is a front row seat of a computer monitor playing some outdoor security cam footage starring a motorcycle riding Grand Theft Auto player who, knowing there's no Pay 'n' Spray in the immediate vicinity, relies on some quick thinking to evade the police car chasing him and lose his wanted level. I bet this man would make a pretty decent getaway car driver. Speaking of -- I remember the first and last time I was ever hired to drive the getaway car driver for a bank robbery. "What happened?" My accomplices all got arrested on the sidewalk before they could even get in the car. "Why?" Miscommunication. "Like?" Like if there's more than one First National Bank in the city, you should specify which one -- three and a half miles is a lot of ground to cover in thirty seconds.

Keep going for the whole video, but the gif is really it.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees this guy probably has a couple hide-and-seek national championships under his belt.

Spider-Man?!: Guy Demonstrates His Homemade Web Shooters

Previous Story

Added To Birthday List: This All-Terrain 4-Wheeled Electric Scooter

Next Story
  • Deksam

    If he stole that streetbike, then he did lose his objective. Not perfectly clever, it seems.

  • Closet Nerd

    Very Clever!

  • Doog

    That was pretty impressive. Wonder if they ended up catching him later

  • GeneralDisorder

    If that motorbike wasn't stolen then they could have just gone to his place of residence and waited. I mean, they can't wait forever but... they'd be pointing in the right direction at least.

  • Doog

    There is a decent chance it was stolen, but yeah I wouldn't be surprised if he had a surprise waiting when he got home

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: breaking the law! breaking the law!, clever, he just vanished!, hiding, i wonder what he did, i've seen actual spies with worse evasion skills, motorcycle, now you see me now you don't, peekaboo!, police, quick thinking, running, security camera, smart, video, vroom vroom, zoom zoom
Previous Post
Next Post