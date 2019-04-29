Quick Thinking: Motorcyclist Cleverly Evades Police Chase

This is a front row seat of a computer monitor playing some outdoor security cam footage starring a motorcycle riding Grand Theft Auto player who, knowing there's no Pay 'n' Spray in the immediate vicinity, relies on some quick thinking to evade the police car chasing him and lose his wanted level. I bet this man would make a pretty decent getaway car driver. Speaking of -- I remember the first and last time I was ever hired to drive the getaway car driver for a bank robbery. "What happened?" My accomplices all got arrested on the sidewalk before they could even get in the car. "Why?" Miscommunication. "Like?" Like if there's more than one First National Bank in the city, you should specify which one -- three and a half miles is a lot of ground to cover in thirty seconds.

Keep going for the whole video, but the gif is really it.

