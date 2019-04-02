Questionable: Automated Robotic Car Valet At Airport

This is a video demonstration of the Stanley Robotics automated robotic car valet system in place at the Aéroports de Lyon in France as a proof on concept. Basically you drop your car off in a closed garage, then a robotic valet comes along and drags your vehicle to an outdoor parking lot (in this case literally fifty feet away) for the time you're away, then retrieves the car and returns it to a garage upon your scheduled arrival. But, uh, why? For the illusion that my car was parked in a closed garage while I was gone instead of getting shat on and baking outside? Just for the sake of not having to find your car in a parking lot? Because airport parking is already expensive enough without having to pay robot wages. I don't get it. That said I tried it on my way to Cannes and it's a game changer.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees the best ride to an airport is from a friend you guilt-tripped into taking you.