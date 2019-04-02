Questionable: Automated Robotic Car Valet At Airport

April 2, 2019

This is a video demonstration of the Stanley Robotics automated robotic car valet system in place at the Aéroports de Lyon in France as a proof on concept. Basically you drop your car off in a closed garage, then a robotic valet comes along and drags your vehicle to an outdoor parking lot (in this case literally fifty feet away) for the time you're away, then retrieves the car and returns it to a garage upon your scheduled arrival. But, uh, why? For the illusion that my car was parked in a closed garage while I was gone instead of getting shat on and baking outside? Just for the sake of not having to find your car in a parking lot? Because airport parking is already expensive enough without having to pay robot wages. I don't get it. That said I tried it on my way to Cannes and it's a game changer.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees the best ride to an airport is from a friend you guilt-tripped into taking you.

  • Tigerh8r

    And that's cheaper than a fleet of self driving cars?

  • I want to see the pitch room where a 3 year old sold this idea for 100 million dollars.

    3 year old: "So it's a garage, and a robot... and you know how parking in a lot is like... sucky, but like... garage is better... and if you see... a garage when you park... but then robot moves to the lot when you aren't looking... then robot moves back like... right at the last second... it will... make uhm... uhm.. it will make... it will be better."

    Stanley Robotics: "Get me my motherfucking checkbook."

  • The_Wretched

    Minimum wage is really too much? And any robot that can move cars for a valet service can be programmed to steal them.

  • Wooder

    Great idea, so you leave thinking its in a covered garage, then the robot moves it outside, hoping there's no hail storms then move it back before you notice the damage. Well done little robot...

    Also why doesn't it wash your car....not a spit polish though.

