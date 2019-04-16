Pour A Bowl Of Happiness: Bob Ross The Joy Of Cereal Breakfast Cereal

Note: :Larger image HERE but you still can't read the box very well which gave me the sads.

This is the $10 Bob Ross The Joy Of Cereal breakfast cereal available exclusively from FYE, which I didn't even know existed anymore because I haven't been to a mall in years BECAUSE SOMEONE WON'T DRIVE ME. "Not this again." I'm sorry, mom, but it isn't fair. "Did you do your homework?" I haven't been in school for years! "Did you clean your room?" I paid Becky to do it. "And?" And she just took the money and went to the mall with her friends. "And where are your friends?" Well obviously not in their toy chest like they should be.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees if you're going to spend $10 on a box of breakfast cereal, there better be a sweet-ass prize inside.