Police Bodycam Footage From A Call Of A Burglar In Home's Bathroom, Turns Out To Be Roomba

This is the audio from a 911 call and the bodycam footage from the Beaverton Police Department of Washington County, Oregon responding to a suspected burglar in a home's bathroom, which turns out to be a trapped Roomba. Honestly, I'm not sure what the bigger crime is here -- the fact you mistook your Roomba for a burglar, or that rat's nest of a bed you've been sleeping in. Even the Three Bears had tidier beds. I can only hope these officers issued the homeowner a citation to start making their bed and buy a Dyson. Oh -- and to never under any circumstances get a cat.

Keep going for the video.

