Pepsi Plans To Use Satellites With Mylar Sails That Reflect Sunlight To Advertise In The Night Sky

Pepsi has announced it plans to partner with Russian startup StartRocket to use the company's 'artificial constellations' (a collection of satellites placed in precise orbit that have mylar sails that can be pointed to earth and reflect sunlight) to start advertising their drinks in the night sky as early as 2021. I like how the mockup StartRocket made before Pepsi got involved is a fake Coca-Cola logo. Some more info while I wonder just how much we don't need this:

A Russian company called StartRocket says it's going to launch a cluster of cubesats into space that will act as an "orbital billboard," projecting enormous advertisements into the night sky like artificial constellations. And its first client, it says, will be PepsiCo -- which will use the system to promote a "campaign against stereotypes and unjustified prejudices against gamers" on behalf of an energy drink called Adrenaline Rush.

*stargazing with son* "What's that one, daddy?" That's the Big Dipper. "And that one?" Orion's Belt. "And what about that one?" That's a space billboard for an energy drink. "Is that the one that's confusing all the birds and sea turtles?" It is. "Is it wrong to want an asteroid to destroy the planet?" *closes eyes, imagines there's a fireball screaming towards earth, smiles, tousles son's hair* Not at all son -- not at all.

