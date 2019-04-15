Pepsi Plans To Use Satellites With Mylar Sails That Reflect Sunlight To Advertise In The Night Sky

April 15, 2019

Pepsi has announced it plans to partner with Russian startup StartRocket to use the company's 'artificial constellations' (a collection of satellites placed in precise orbit that have mylar sails that can be pointed to earth and reflect sunlight) to start advertising their drinks in the night sky as early as 2021. I like how the mockup StartRocket made before Pepsi got involved is a fake Coca-Cola logo. Some more info while I wonder just how much we don't need this:

A Russian company called StartRocket says it's going to launch a cluster of cubesats into space that will act as an "orbital billboard," projecting enormous advertisements into the night sky like artificial constellations. And its first client, it says, will be PepsiCo -- which will use the system to promote a "campaign against stereotypes and unjustified prejudices against gamers" on behalf of an energy drink called Adrenaline Rush.

*stargazing with son* "What's that one, daddy?" That's the Big Dipper. "And that one?" Orion's Belt. "And what about that one?" That's a space billboard for an energy drink. "Is that the one that's confusing all the birds and sea turtles?" It is. "Is it wrong to want an asteroid to destroy the planet?" *closes eyes, imagines there's a fireball screaming towards earth, smiles, tousles son's hair* Not at all son -- not at all.

Thanks again to Allyson S, who agrees there oughta be a law.

  • Deksam

    See these comments Hancock, that's exactly why you don't mess with moon!!
    https://inpursuitofhappines...

  • Classy Niggur

    it concerns me how many people in this comment section think satellites are just "in the sky".

  • Xockszky

    NO. The sky is the last place where there's no advertising, we don't need that to be littered with ads too.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Someone's reeeally late with this April fools joke.

  • Bosun Higgs

    A campaign like this will over worse than Gillette's "The Best Men Can Be" ad.

  • Megatron Jenkins

    https://youtu.be/l5obLmJ4O9E or this one from Gillette

  • Tigerh8r

    If I win the lottery there will be one that say's, "Mary is a slut!"

    I don't even know anyone named Mary, but Google say's it's the most popular female name.

  • Bling Nye

    I'm so against this I'd help fund/develop the organization dedicated to shooting these things out of the sky.

  • Just what we needed!

  • The_Wretched

    What could possibly go wrong?

  • sizzlepants

    And....

    Fuck knowingly buying another Pepsi product.

  • Ren

    Yay, more space trash.

  • Wooder

    It will be beautiful when a meteor shower hits the rocket...Pepsi going down in flames again...
    Maybe when it impacts it will hit a Pepsi factory or Pepsi Corp Headquarters. Double win!

  • Tucker Kasm

    If this ain't a sign of dystopian bullshit then I dont know what is.

  • Faith

  • Tucker Kasm

  • WhiteEagle2

    This will go over well.

