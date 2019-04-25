Oh, Just A Chimp Skillfully Using A Smartphone To Scroll Through Pictures And Videos To Watch

April 25, 2019

This is a short Twitter video of a chimp adeptly scrolling through and viewing pictures and videos on a smartphone like it's owned one its whole life. Meanwhile, my uncle regularly calls me trying to reach the maintenance man for his condo, who, at least from what I've gathered before my uncle realizes his mistake, is "a real no-good piece of shit" and "nothing but thumbs." Obviously, pretty strong words for a man who desperately needs his toilet unclogged.

Keep going for the video while I wish the apes would just take over already. I mean there's no way they could do an even more miserable job than we have.

Thanks again to hairless, who agrees that chimp is probably smarter than half the people you interact with in a day.

Nic Cage Belts Out An Angry 'Purple Rain' At Karaoke Bar Following Annulment Of 4-Day Marriage

Previous Story

Time Lapse Of The Growth, Spread, And Beauty Of Various Fungi

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: animals, clever girl, intelligence, it's time humanity cash out it's chips and leave the casino, just take the world back already, learning, oh wow, pictures, rise of the planet of the apes, smart, smartphone, so that's what that looks like, video, watching things
Previous Post
Next Post