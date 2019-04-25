Oh, Just A Chimp Skillfully Using A Smartphone To Scroll Through Pictures And Videos To Watch

This is a short Twitter video of a chimp adeptly scrolling through and viewing pictures and videos on a smartphone like it's owned one its whole life. Meanwhile, my uncle regularly calls me trying to reach the maintenance man for his condo, who, at least from what I've gathered before my uncle realizes his mistake, is "a real no-good piece of shit" and "nothing but thumbs." Obviously, pretty strong words for a man who desperately needs his toilet unclogged.

Keep going for the video while I wish the apes would just take over already. I mean there's no way they could do an even more miserable job than we have.

an ape figuring out how to use a smartphone is the beginning of the end for us idiots pic.twitter.com/ElDrsbkrZz — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) April 24, 2019

