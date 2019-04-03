Oh, Internet: Billy Corgan Rides A Roller Coaster

April 3, 2019

billy-corgan-rides-roller-coaster.jpg

Because the internet was made for a purpose and this is it, here's a short video of some first person wooden roller coaster footage mashed up with Billy Corgan from The Smashing Pumpkin's '1979'. I laughed, I cried, I puked funnel cake. "In the last post you said you had donuts for breakfast." Please, donuts alone are hardly a well balanced breakfast. Jesus, what would my doctor think?

Keep going for the video (it's just the right amount of dumb), along with Joy Division's Ian Curtis riding the same coaster.

Thanks to Trish, who agrees Billy better have had his hands up the whole time.

'Joker' Movie With Joaquin Phoenix Gets A Trailer

Previous Story

Dog Plays Hungry Hungry Hippos For Food

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: hold me, i want out, mashup, music, oh wow, roller coaster, series of tubes, songs, thanks internet, the internet, the pinnacle of human achievement, video, what a time to be alive, what this series of tubes was dug for
Previous Post
Next Post