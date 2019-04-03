Oh, Internet: Billy Corgan Rides A Roller Coaster

Because the internet was made for a purpose and this is it, here's a short video of some first person wooden roller coaster footage mashed up with Billy Corgan from The Smashing Pumpkin's '1979'. I laughed, I cried, I puked funnel cake. "In the last post you said you had donuts for breakfast." Please, donuts alone are hardly a well balanced breakfast. Jesus, what would my doctor think?

Keep going for the video (it's just the right amount of dumb), along with Joy Division's Ian Curtis riding the same coaster.

Thanks to Trish, who agrees Billy better have had his hands up the whole time.