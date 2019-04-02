Odd Alarm: Wake Up To The Sound Of A Dog Barfing, Cat Fight, Breaking Glass

Have trouble getting up when your alarm goes off? Welcome to the club, we meet still in bed at 10AM because we don't have jobs anymore. Enter Odd Alarm, an Android and iOS app that will wake you up with the soothing sound of a dog barfing, cats fighting, breaking glass, and others available via in-app purchases. Girl screaming no -- that's the sound I wake up to for free every morning when my girlfriend's alarm goes off. Then some solid sailor cursing while she gets dressed and puts on makeup.

