Odd Alarm: Wake Up To The Sound Of A Dog Barfing, Cat Fight, Breaking Glass

April 2, 2019

odd-alarm.jpg

Have trouble getting up when your alarm goes off? Welcome to the club, we meet still in bed at 10AM because we don't have jobs anymore. Enter Odd Alarm, an Android and iOS app that will wake you up with the soothing sound of a dog barfing, cats fighting, breaking glass, and others available via in-app purchases. Girl screaming no -- that's the sound I wake up to for free every morning when my girlfriend's alarm goes off. Then some solid sailor cursing while she gets dressed and puts on makeup.

Thanks again to Marcus O, who agrees the best way to wake up is not having to.

  • Tigerh8r

    Don't waste your time. I already checked and they don't have, "Roomate coming home while you're in bed with his sister."

  • Douchy McDouche

    I actually wake up to the sound of a cat getting ready to barf on the carpet almost every morning. Nothing gets me out of bed faster.

  • The_Wretched

    Free ap but I have to shell out $$ for "Girl screaming No"?

