Not Tonight: Kangaroo Rat Jump Kicks Lunging Rattlesnake To Escape Attack

This is some high speed camera footage of a kangaroo rat demonstrating its lightning-quick reflexes by jump kicking an attacking rattlesnake in order to escape being tonight's dinner. Impressive work, Master Splinter. "That wasn't me." I know, I just assumed this was one of your pupils. "Oh why, because it's a rat and I'm a rat?" What? No -- because clearly it learned from the very best, and you're the very best. "Oh, well then -- thank you." Just kidding it was the rat thing.

Keep going for the video, which shows a real-time version, then the slow motion at 0:30.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees when in doubt, kick it in the face.