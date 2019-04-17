Not Bad: Man Headbutts Arcade Punching Bag Machine

April 17, 2019

This is a video of a presumably wasted man headbutting one of those arcade punching bag machines. He does a surprisingly good job and manages to score a 400 without completely breaking his face on the back of the machine. Man, I remember there was a bar in Virginia that I went to that had one of these machines, and they came up with the brilliant idea to set it up right next to the men's bathroom door. No lie, I saw four dudes accidentally get punched in the face leaving the restroom, and I only went to the bar once, and only for long enough to quickly chug two beers then get punched in the face leaving the bathroom.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees when in doubt, use your head.

  • Deksam

    So that's what the super villain Rhino, does on his day off.

  • Nick Mullinix

    Bona-fide pack of dude-bros...bet they were playing Golden Tee just before this.

  • Doog

    That didn't go nearly as badly as I expected

  • Bling Nye

    oooohe BAINDAMID naoo.

