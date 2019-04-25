Nic Cage Belts Out An Angry 'Purple Rain' At Karaoke Bar Following Annulment Of 4-Day Marriage

This is not one but TWO videos (shot on different nights) of certified crazy person (and real National Treasure) Nicolas Cage belting out Prince's classic 'Purple Rain' at the same karaoke bar in Los Angeles's Koreatown following the annulment of his four-day long marriage. Come on, I've spent longer in the bathroom before! Some more info:

Nic got sick and tired of his new wife, Erika Koike and filed for an annulment. He says they were wasted when they tied the knot in Vegas, and acted on impulse. There were signs it wasn't going to end well ... they got into a heated argument before walking down the aisle.

Honestly, this is all less crazy than I expected from Nic Cage. I mean he's not even dressed up like Superman or trying to buy another pyramid tombstone. He must be getting soft in his old age. Did he not try mounting the HOLLYWOOD sign? Now I'm not even convinced this is really him.

Keep going for the videos, the second of which is classic, terrifying Cage. I'm surprised he's not a wrestler.



Thanks to hairless, who agrees being Nic Cage drunk is on a level all its own.