Nickelodeon Releasing Line Of SpongeBob Meme Inspired Toys To Celebrate Show's 20th Anniversary

In other anniversary news, Nickelodeon is releasing a line of toys inspired by SpongeBob scenes that developed into internet memes to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary. The toys include Mocking SpongeBob, Imagination SpongeBob, Surprised Patrick, SpongeGar, and Handsome Squidward (in eyes open and eyes closed versions), and are available on Amazon for around $22 apiece. Which is your favorite? Mine's Mocking SpongeBob, because that's the same face I make whenever I'm mocking a friend. "So....you're never not mocking a friend?" Sticks and stones, jerkweed!

