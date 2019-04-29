Nickelodeon Releasing Line Of SpongeBob Meme Inspired Toys To Celebrate Show's 20th Anniversary

April 29, 2019

spongebob-meme-toys-1.jpg

In other anniversary news, Nickelodeon is releasing a line of toys inspired by SpongeBob scenes that developed into internet memes to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary. The toys include Mocking SpongeBob, Imagination SpongeBob, Surprised Patrick, SpongeGar, and Handsome Squidward (in eyes open and eyes closed versions), and are available on Amazon for around $22 apiece. Which is your favorite? Mine's Mocking SpongeBob, because that's the same face I make whenever I'm mocking a friend. "So....you're never not mocking a friend?" Sticks and stones, jerkweed!

Keep going for closeups of each, as well as screencaps of the scenes they were inspired by.

spongebob-meme-toys-2.jpg

spongebob-meme-toys-3.jpg

spongebob-meme-toys-4.jpg

spongebob-meme-toys-5.jpg

spongebob-meme-toys-6.jpg

Thanks to DT, who

  • GeneralDisorder

    So, I get the Imagination rainbow and the mocking Sponge... What the hell are the other memes used for? Memes live and die so rapidly it's impossible to keep up.

  • The_Wretched

    Dear ne-god no!

  • Wooder

    Every single item is soldout...DAM YOU AMAZON!

