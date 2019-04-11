Ned Flanders Themed Metal Band Gets One Of Their Music Videos Played During The Simpsons' End Credits

Because dream it and you can achieve it, the Ned Flanders themed metal band Okilly Dokilly (previously) had their song and music video 'White Wine Spritzer' played during the closing credits of The Simpsons episode 659. Man, that's when you know you've really made it. Must feel good. I can't really recall the last time I felt a true sense of accomplishment, but it was probably when I tricked the tooth fairy into trading me a a dollar for a tooth I stole out of the little red biohazard bin at the dentist's office.

Keep going for the video (but watch your volume), as well as their new music video for 'Reneducation' off their 2019 album Howdilly Twodilly.

Thanks to Damien, who agrees when in doubt, rock out.