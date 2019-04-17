Nailed It: Woman's Spot-On Car Alarm Impression

This is a short video of a woman demonstrating her secret talent: a spot-on car alarm impression, which apparently involves karate chopping herself in the throat. I was not familiar with that technique. Still, a great job, although I'd really appreciate it if you'd stop hanging around my apartment building and waking me up in the middle of the night. Same goes for whoever is doing the squealing tires and gunshot impressions.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Cyndi M, who agrees everyone has a hidden talent, some are just so well hidden you'd swear the person's hidden talent was hiding talent.