Musician Jamming On A Double-Sided Acoustic Guitar And Bass

This is a video of musician Rob Scallon (previously) jamming out on a custom double-sided guitar with a regular acoustic on one side and an acoustic bass on the other. Things take a little while to get going, but I enjoyed the performance, although things do get a little buzzy when he strums too hard. Still, just imagine what Rob could do if he had four arms! "Like Goro from Mortal Kombat?!" Exactly! Except Goro had six arms you stupid idiot. "No he didn't." *Wikipedias* Well I'm still not buying you a drink at happy hour. "Come on, you owe me." I owe you nothing but pain and suffering!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Larry KH, who agrees we should all get together for a jam session later. Heck yeah, I'll bring my maracas and kazoo.