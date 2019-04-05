Musician Jamming On A Double-Sided Acoustic Guitar And Bass

April 5, 2019

This is a video of musician Rob Scallon (previously) jamming out on a custom double-sided guitar with a regular acoustic on one side and an acoustic bass on the other. Things take a little while to get going, but I enjoyed the performance, although things do get a little buzzy when he strums too hard. Still, just imagine what Rob could do if he had four arms! "Like Goro from Mortal Kombat?!" Exactly! Except Goro had six arms you stupid idiot. "No he didn't." *Wikipedias* Well I'm still not buying you a drink at happy hour. "Come on, you owe me." I owe you nothing but pain and suffering!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Larry KH, who agrees we should all get together for a jam session later. Heck yeah, I'll bring my maracas and kazoo.

Kids Attempt To Escape 'Ice Prison' Crater At Russian Ice Park

Previous Story

Notorious Low Bridge Claims Its Latest Truck Victim

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: experimenting, free bird!, guitar, impressive, instruments, jamming out, so that's what that sounds like, sure why not, the more sides the merrier, video, we're getting the band back together, we're on a mission from god
Previous Post
Next Post