Mother Nature Demands A Sacrifice: Lumberjack Takes Log To The Crotch Cutting Down A Tree

April 4, 2019

This is a video of what appears to be the quintessential lumberjack cutting down a tree with a chainsaw, that as it falls see-saws a massive fallen branch, which proceeds to ring his bells harder than when Quasimodo swings on the ropes at Notre-Dame. Clearly, Mother Nature demanded a sacrifice for that tree, and this man's nuts were his unintentional offering. Still, props on his choice of flannel and cap, he almost had me convinced he knew what he was doing.

Keep going for the whole video, complete with obviously painful aftermath. Honestly, I should have known something was up from the start because real professional lumberjacks don't set up cameras in the event the video needs to serve as their last will and testament.

Thanks to Courty, who agrees he's lucky he didn't split himself like a piece of firewood.

  • Draco Basileus

    Looks like his nuts got mulched.

  • That's no Lumberjack...merely an idiot with a chainsaw.
    ;-)

  • Douchy McDouche

    Ah yes, the good ol' nutcracker. We used to do this with a see-saw on the playground at school.

  • Tigerh8r

    I forgot about that! How did we survive our childhood?

  • All the lead paint and asbestos made us strong.

  • Tigerh8r

    And I think the reason I'm so much happier than my kids probably has something to do with all the concussions... what's that smell?

  • sizzlepants

    I just don't understand why he tried to walk forward over the debris on the ground instead of back through clear terrain. Then again he obviously never fully checked his surroundings with that other tree leaning on the one he was cutting...

    On the flip side we wouldn't be here if he did - unfortunately for him (if he hasn't already had kids) his future probably won't ever be here either.

  • Wooder

    Mother nature destroyed 2 more nuts this day.

    He must have crawled home!

