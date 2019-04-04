Mother Nature Demands A Sacrifice: Lumberjack Takes Log To The Crotch Cutting Down A Tree

This is a video of what appears to be the quintessential lumberjack cutting down a tree with a chainsaw, that as it falls see-saws a massive fallen branch, which proceeds to ring his bells harder than when Quasimodo swings on the ropes at Notre-Dame. Clearly, Mother Nature demanded a sacrifice for that tree, and this man's nuts were his unintentional offering. Still, props on his choice of flannel and cap, he almost had me convinced he knew what he was doing.

Keep going for the whole video, complete with obviously painful aftermath. Honestly, I should have known something was up from the start because real professional lumberjacks don't set up cameras in the event the video needs to serve as their last will and testament.

Thanks to Courty, who agrees he's lucky he didn't split himself like a piece of firewood.