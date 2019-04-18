Mesmerizing Contact Juggling With A Crystal Ball

This is a video from Kuma Films of Japanese contact juggler Masaki Hirano demonstrating his skills. Following that last post I feel like it's the perfect palate (read: eyeball) cleanser. After watching that video my eyeballs begged me for some eye candy to wash the taste out of their rods and cones. Well technically they demanded dual eyepatches, but I don't have any more eyepatches because the last time my ship was boarded and plundered the other pirates took everything. "Everything?" *struggling to hop around on one leg* Everything.

Keep going for the video and give your eyes a treat.

Thanks to carey, for the much needed respite from Sir Bugeyes.