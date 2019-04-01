Meanwhile In Australia: Kangaroo Casually Hops Through Pub

April 1, 2019

kangaroo-hops-through-bar.jpg

This is a short video from Australia of an underage kangaroo that, after making sure the coast is clear, quickly hops all the way through a pub and out the back door, presumably after being dared by its friends. I swear, kangaroos these days. If you pay close enough attention you might also notice that Spider-Man, an escaped hospital patient and a fairy also make a brief appearance, because in Australia it's important to live every day like it might be your last, since it's probably gonna be.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Matt L, who's not convinced that kangaroo didn't nab a six-pack and stash it in its pouch.

