Man Steals Chainsaw From Hardware Store By Putting It Down Pants

April 16, 2019

This is some security cam footage from a Fresno, California hardware store of an older man stealing a small chainsaw by jamming it down his pants. I thought for sure that the employees saw what he was doing and were going to stop him before he could leave, but apparently he was able to exit the store with the chainsaw and drive away. Brazen. Maybe not as brazen as stealing a chainsaw down your pants while it's running, but I am half ninja, half magician.

Keep going for the video, and you're encouraged to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000 if your neighbor looks like this man and has a new ECHO chainsaw.

Thanks to Ricky SH, who's not convinced he doesn't have a belt sander in the back of his pants.

  • Draco Basileus

    He's just trying to deal with his morning wood.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Not the dumbest chainsaw video I've seen today... This is:

    https://www.reddit.com/r/AN...

  • Wooder

    Hi first and last day on the job

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    absolute mad lad

  • ChungLingSoo

    Hey that's not nearly as clever as when I stole a bowl of soup from that diner.

    .
    .
    .
    Yeah, okay pouring it down my pants didn't work out too well.

  • Wooder

    He got away...he ran with a chainsaw in his pants? Did the employee also have something in his pants also? no one was running ...just dragging legs around...

    Oh to be a fly on the wall....

  • sizzlepants

    Yeah... that's about what I'd expect someone who would steal a chainsaw to look like.

    Why they didn't just rent one for an afternoon is beyond me.

  • Tigerh8r

    Because when you pawn one that you rented you definitely get caught!

