Man Running Through Flooded Front Yard Disappears In Hole

April 8, 2019

This is a short video of a man running to the street through his front yard and finding a surprise swimming hole. Man, that would be a day ruiner. Although I was listening to a televangelist on TV Saturday morning because I was too lazy to get up and grab the Playstation controller and he said we have the power to decide whether or not to let something effect us negatively. It's cool man, don't let drowning ruin your day. You're dead now bro, stay positive.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees this guy should have *slipping on cool guy shades* worn his boat shoes.

  • GeneralDisorder

    This looks like a stupid amount of fun.

  • MustacheHam

    Let's a go!

  • Deksam

    "Hello Georgie, come and run over here if you would like one of my free umbrellas" ...
    https://i.imgur.com/fL3jfvs...

  • Eric Ord

    Reminds me of my enemies' moms

  • Jenness

    Well then what happened? I hate these videos that don't show the aftermath. Did he drown? Is he in China now? Did a shark eat him? I WANT ANSWERS

  • GeneralDisorder

    He just drowned. Nothing exciting.

  • Adibobea9

    Sure, the shark is important, but I'm curious whether it was an actual hole or if the guy just slipped and fell…

  • Andyman7714

    That's pretty much how Jesus did it. Except he made it to the boat.

  • The_Wretched

    The hole might have saved him from the car. Never forget to thank the mystery hole.

  • sizzlepants

    First rule of Frogger is wait until you see the logs before trying to cross the water.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Holy Diver
    You've been down too long in the midnight sea

  • Wooder

    He should have ran while doing the front crawl...he would have got further.

    Well I don't think he has to worry about the thing he was holding in his pocket now.

  • Closet Nerd

    GLOBAL WARMING

