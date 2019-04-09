Man's Bohemian Rhapsody Indoor Skydancing Performance

These are two videos (from different angles) of Fred Fernandez's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' themed skydance performance at WindGames 2019. I thought it was very well choreographed, and that means a lot because I'm a great judge of choreography and have turned down numerous panelist roles on reality television dance contests to focus on my own craft. "Um, what is your craft?" Right now trying to get eight hours of sleep and drink enough water every day. "The basics." Exactly. After all, you can't build a great building on a weak foundation. "You wanna be a skyscraper, GW?" No, just a two-story strip club with poles all the way to the ceiling. Still, I can't have the department of building and safety coming around trying to close me down because of a little sinkhole problem.

Keep going for the videos.

Thanks to Adam L, who agrees skydancing is clearly the new riverdancing.