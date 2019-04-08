Man Counts Down His Top 25 Plastic Patio Chairs Of All Time

April 8, 2019

top-25-plastic-chairs.jpg

This is a surprisingly fascinating video of Bryan Ropar of Bryan Ropar's Plastic Chair World briefly counting down his top 25 plastic patio chairs of all time. I learned a lot by watching it. Mostly, that there are over 25 models of patio chair. That was a real shocker. Also, that his number one chair (the Grosfillex Malaga Chair) is the chair that started it all -- the chair that launched a thousand barbecues, if you will. He says it spawned the entire industry, all other plastic chairs owe their lives to it, and he strongly believes it's the best plastic chair ever made (they got it right the very first time, that's rare). Sadly, Grosfillex intended to start remanufacturing the chair but found out they don't have the original mold anymore, so it can never return and the remaining chairs are collector's items now. Heartbreaking, really. *sits in chair, all four legs immediately snap off* Honestly I don't see what's so special about it.

Keep going for the video while I run to Home Depot to start my plastic chair collection.

Thanks to Alex, who agrees everyone should find a hobby they're as passionate about as Bryan is about his chairs.

Artist Uses 2,000 Giant Strips Of Paper To Turn The Louvre Pyramid Into A Giant Optical Illusion

Previous Story

Two Ring Bubbles Collide In Slow Motion In An Underwater Ballet

Next Story
  • GeneralDisorder

    Did anyone notice that number 18 had number 19 written on it? Also, fuck me if that ain't the biggest empty basement I've ever seen.

  • Talon184

    From this I mostly learned that plastic chair technology hasn't evolved much since the 1980s

  • Douchy McDouche

    This countdown had me on the edge of my seat.

  • Closet Nerd

    Funniest thing ever was watching a fat chick sit on my buddy's lap and break the plastic chair!!!!!!!

  • Corky McButterpants

    Welcome to Bryan Ropar's Autistic World.
    It's nice to have a hobby.

  • GeneralDisorder

    This guy has a video titled "why you can't leave kids home alone" and he demonstrates why he can't be left alone.

  • Jenness

    I want to be as knowledgeable and excited about something as this man is about these chairs. Sighs.

  • Geekologie

    I thought the exact same thing (see tags)

  • The_Wretched

    I'm just here for the pictures.

  • Jenness

    Those teeny tiny words at the bottom? That's a lot of work GW. lol Now I have to read tags too? *flails*

  • Geekologie

    you don't have to do anything you don't want to

  • Jenness

    Bless you. You are a merciful internet overlord.

  • Wooder

    The article should be 21 reasons NOT to sit in these chairs:
    1) you weight more than 60 lbs
    2) you have been drinking
    3) source of all practical jokes
    4) they do not recline, even though you think they do
    5) not safe near water
    6) not a 2 person chair ever!
    7) first thing in the backyard to take flight
    8) the legs are made from fine European plastic...errr nope...the balsa wood equivalent in the plastic world.

    The only reasons to use them:
    1) they stack easy

  • sizzlepants

    Well I feel better about my wasted burnout life now.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: chairs, counting down, different strokes for different folks, everybody needs a hobby, furniture, i am into this, i wish i was as passionate about anything as this man is about his chairs, oh wow, plastic, sitting on things, such passion, top 25
Previous Post
Next Post