Man Counts Down His Top 25 Plastic Patio Chairs Of All Time

This is a surprisingly fascinating video of Bryan Ropar of Bryan Ropar's Plastic Chair World briefly counting down his top 25 plastic patio chairs of all time. I learned a lot by watching it. Mostly, that there are over 25 models of patio chair. That was a real shocker. Also, that his number one chair (the Grosfillex Malaga Chair) is the chair that started it all -- the chair that launched a thousand barbecues, if you will. He says it spawned the entire industry, all other plastic chairs owe their lives to it, and he strongly believes it's the best plastic chair ever made (they got it right the very first time, that's rare). Sadly, Grosfillex intended to start remanufacturing the chair but found out they don't have the original mold anymore, so it can never return and the remaining chairs are collector's items now. Heartbreaking, really. *sits in chair, all four legs immediately snap off* Honestly I don't see what's so special about it.

Keep going for the video while I run to Home Depot to start my plastic chair collection.

Thanks to Alex, who agrees everyone should find a hobby they're as passionate about as Bryan is about his chairs.